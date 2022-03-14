CRASH! Ausverkauf übertrieben?
-50% = Kauf-Chance?
(Patrik Leuchte) Im heutigen Video spreche ich mit Ihnen über Kauf-Chancen während eines Crashs.
Nutzen Sie größere Korrekturen um am Aktien-Markt einzusteigen, dann könnte dieses Video interessant für Sie sein!
